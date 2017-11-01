Milngavie fire murder: appeal rejected

A Milngavie man who murdered his brother by setting him on fire has had his bid to against appeal his sentence refused.

Blair Logan was given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 20 years for murdering his brother Cameron at their parents’ home on New Year’s Day.

The 27-year-old also admitted attempting to murder Cameron’s girlfriend Rebecca Williams in the fire.

He lodged an appeal against his sentence on 25 August 2017.

But the appeal was refused by Lord Matthew and Lord Kinclaven at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

At a hearing in July, Blair Logan said he doused his sibling in petrol and set him alight but did not mean to kill him.