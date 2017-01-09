Milngavie fire - one week later - fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward

Detectives investigating the murder of a man and the attempted murder of three other people in Milngavie on New Year’s Day have been speaking to pedestrians and motorists at the scene in a bid to get new information.

Officers returned to Achray Place yesterday (Sunday, January 8) between 6.30am and 8.30am, exactly one week after the deliberate fire happened.

DCI Paul Livingtone, addressing the media on Craigton Road, Milngavie.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a house in Achray Place around 7.25am on Sunday, January 1.

Psychology student Cameron Logan (23) was tragically killed in the fire.

Cameron’s 24-year-old girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) Williams, a radio journalist, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. And his parents, Cathy and David, both 54, were released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone from the Major Investigation Team said: “The operation yesterday was very positive and officers spoke to 45 motorists and 10 pedestrians (four dog walkers, five walkers and one jogger) who were in Achray Place and the surrounding area.

Cameron Logan with family dog Gomez - they were both tragically killed in the blaze.

“We will now assess any new information that could potentially assist with the investigation and help us catch the person responsible for this despicable crime.

“A number of potential witnesses have already come forward, including people who believe they may be the dog walkers mentioned in our previous appeals. However we still need to speak to anyone else who was in the area on New Year’s morning.

“Somebody deliberately set this fire and that person will have had to make their way from the scene in the immediate aftermath. If you were in the area around the time of the fire and have not spoken to police, please come forward. I cannot stress how important it is that we speak to every single person, even if you don’t think you have any information, even the smallest detail could make all the difference.”

The police are still trying to trace a man and woman who were jogging together on Craigton road around 8.10am.

They are also still looking to speak to a man seen in the Craigton Wood area around the time of the fire walking a brown ‘Pitbull’ type dog and another man walking along Craigton Road onto the West Highland Way with two Springer Spaniels.

DCI Paul Livingstone added: “There is no suggestion that any of these people are responsible for the fire, but they could be potential witnesses and it is absolutely vital that we speak to them all as part of our ongoing enquiries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has come forward to assist with the investigation so far. The response from members of the public and the local community has been excellent and I would continue to urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire, or who has any information about who is responsible, to please get in touch.”

Please contact the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office on the 101 number. Or contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.