Milngavie fire - theory that murder victim was doused in petrol

It’s been claimed that the murder victim in the deliberate house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day was doused in petrol and set alight in his parents home.

Police are currently investigating whether Cameron Logan (23) was attacked by his killer while he slept on the living room floor - according to The Scottish Sun.

Officers said the house fire, at Achray Place, was deliberately set and they are treating Mr Logan's death as murder.

His girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) Williams (24), was rescued from the blaze by Cameron’s dad and brave neighbours.

She is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Cameron’s parents, David and Cathy, both 54, were released from hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation.

The family’s dog Gomez was also sadly killed in the fire.

Detectives investigating the deliberate house fire search the garden for clues. Police have issued various witness appeals and said a number of people had come forward with information, including individuals who believe they may be the dog walkers sought in earlier appeals. But officers said they still wanted to speak to anyone else who may have information. In particular, they are seeking a man in army combat clothing reported to have been walking on the West Highland Way on the morning of the fire. It is believed he routinely walks from Maryhill to the West Highland Way at Craigton Road, often passing through the Milngavie area, and officers believe he may have information which could help.

His older brother Blair (26) was not in the house at the time.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Forensic examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”