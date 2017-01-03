Milngavie fire update - no reason to believe wrong house was targeted

The police have confirmed that they have no reason to believe that the wrong house was targeted when a deliberate fire was started at a home in Achray Place, Milngavie.

Cameron Logan (23) was tragically killed during the fire at his parent’s semi-detached home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

His girlfriend, Rebecca (Bex) Williams (24), who works for Capital and Heart Radio as a journalist, is still in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

They had been staying with Cameron’s mum and dad, Cathy and David, after they returned from a night out to celebrate Hogmanay.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers are assisting with the investigation into this horrific and spiteful attack which has left a young man dead and a young woman fighting for her life in hospital.

“A joint investigation with the fire service to establish the exact cause of the blaze is continuing, however I can confirm it was a deliberate act and that there is no information to suggest the wrong house was targeted. At this time it is unclear who the intended victim or victims were and we must keep an open mind and investigate all possibilities.

“It is absolutely critical that we speak to anyone who was in the area, particularly between 6.30am and 8am hours on New Year’s morning. You may have been out walking your dog, making your way to work or coming home from a Hogmanay celebration – if you were in the area please come forward and speak to us. Whether or not you saw anything suspicious, if you saw anything at all or anyone in the area then give us that information and we will decide if it’s relevant to our investigation.

“In particular I would like to trace the occupants of a dark coloured car, which was parked in a lay-by on Craigton Road near to Clober Golf Club around the time the incident occurred. The car had its engine running and the passenger door was open. If this is your car, or if you have any information about who the car belongs to, then please get in touch.

“Officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage as well as speaking to local residents to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. A number of searches are also being carried out in the area.

“Local people will undoubtedly be shocked and concerned about such a horrendous crime being committed in their own community. I would like to reassure them that we believe this to be an isolated incident and our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to find the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“There will be additional patrols as well as a mobile police caravan in the area for the foreseeable future and if anyone has any concerns our officers will be more than happy to speak to you.

“Whoever is responsible for this despicable crime does not deserve to be protected. Somebody must know, or at least suspect something. I would ask you to please come forward with any information you may have and help us provide answers to two families who have been left absolutely devastated by what happened.”

If you have any information contact the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office on the 101 number. Alternatively phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.