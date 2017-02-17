Milngavie fire victim’s funeral today

The funeral of a man who was killed in a house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day is going to be held today.

Cameron Logan (23) died in the blaze at the house in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of January 1 after returning from a Hogmanay party.

His girlfriend Rebecca Williams (24), known as Bex, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the fire but she was released three weeks later. Mr Logan’s parents were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Mr Logan’s funeral will be held at Clydebank Crematorium this afternoon (Friday, February 17) after his body was released back to his family.

Blair Logan (26) has appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court charged with murdering his brother. He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Ms Williams and assaulting her to her severe injury and danger of life.

Ms William (24) a broadcast journalist at Heart, part of Global Radio, was rescued from the fire by Mr Logan’s father David and neighbours.

She thanked people for their support in a statement released by her employer.

She said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who’s helped me.

“I am so grateful to the fire crews, paramedics and police officers, and to all the hospital staff who have looked after me.

“I’m getting stronger every day, with my family and friends around me.”

Blair Logan is further accused of the attempted murder of his parents, both aged 54.

The family’s dog also died in the fire.