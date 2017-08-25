Milngavie girl is the new Miss Scotland

Milngavie beauty Romy McCahill has been named as this year’s Miss Scotland.

Kirkintilloch girl, Olivia McPike (21), whose family own Mariana Italian restaurant in Kirkintilloch, came third and second place went to Sophie Wallace (20) from Reddingmuirhead in Falkirk.

Romy McCahill (23), also won Miss Earth in 2014, and she succeeds last year’s Miss Scotland Lucy Kerr.

Her boyfriend Stewart Burt is a professional boxer.

She showed off her new crown, while wearing a stunning red gown at last night’s glamorous awards ceremony at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

X Factor star Emily Middlemas, TV presenter and former Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch, Miss Wales Ffion Moyle and Miss England Elizabeth Grant were also at the event.