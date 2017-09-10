Milngavie in Bloom’s beautiful Silver Gilt success

A dedicated band of Milngavie volunteers have won fresh “beauty contest” honours by gaining a Silver Gilt medal certificate at a national awards ceremony.

Milngavie in Bloom was praised for its “tireless” efforts at the prestigious event, which was staged in Dunfermline.

Run by environment charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, the Beautiful Scotland Awards recognise the work performed by communities to deliver improvements in their local area.

Milngavie’s award was for the local group’s achievement in the Medium Town category.

The Beautiful Scotland competition, which is run in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), brings communities together to help clean up and beautify the places that matter to them.

It recognises the efforts of volunteers across Scotland as they work to enhance their own community.

The event brought over 250 delegates from across Scotland together in Dunfermline to receive their awards.

Carole Noble, Operations Director of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Beautiful Scotland provides the opportunity for Scotland to celebrate the outstanding achievements of volunteer groups across the country.

“It recognises the significant contribution they make in helping to improve our local environmental quality.

“Milngavie volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure that the local spaces and places that they treasure are maintained to excellent standards.

“I would like to commend them on their efforts, especially in celebrating our ‘birds, bees and trees’ theme.

“In 2017 the campaign in Scotland reaches its 51st year.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is delighted to once again, celebrate and reward the dedication and achievements of the committed volunteers who create places that are good for our health, wealth and happiness.”

Entrants are judged by a team of expert volunteer judges on their year-round achievements.

Awards are presented to a range of local authorities and communities who have achieved the highest scores in their categories.

There are also with Discretionary Awards for those who demonstrate excellence in their commitment to the campaign.