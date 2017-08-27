Milngavie meeting on child care hours

East Dunbartonshire Council officers are staging a public meeting in Milngavie Primary on Tuesday as part of the effort to shape child care policy.

Free provision of early learning and child care is currently offered to all three and four year olds, as well as eligible two year olds.

From August 2014, free provision increased to 600 hours per year, equivalent to around 16 hours per week if delivered during school term time.

However, from 2020 there is a requirement to increase the Early Learning and Childcare entitlement.

The Scottish Government is committed to increasing the Early Learning and Childcare entitlement to 1140 hours per year by 2020, equating to 30 hours per week, term time.

This will continue to cover all three and four year old children, and eligible two year olds.

The council’s consultation (which ends on September 1) aims to gather local views on how this extra provision should be managed.

The Milngavie Primary meeting on Tuesday runs from 6.30pm to 8pm.