Milngavie’s Ayoub Sisters seize top spot on the classical music chart

This month began in sparkling form for Milngavie classical music duo Sarah and Laura Ayoub when they won a top title in Glasgow.

But the “Best Classical Act” award at the prestigious Infinitime Music Awards in Glasgow was just the warm-up for the runaway success of the Ayoub Sisters’ recently-released debut album - which is now topping the UK classical music charts.

To gain the top spot on Classic FM they even outdid the sensational film score from hit movie Dunkirk by Hans Zimmer.

Earlier this year the super-talented sisters were snapped up by major record label Decca, following in the footsteps of massive showbiz names including Luciano Pavarotti and Rod Stewart.

Then last month their long-planned debut album - along with a video filmed in between spells of driving rain on Loch Lomondside - was finally launched.

This weekend it has officially become a dramatic success, bringing their astonishing versatility and virtuosity to a potentially massive UK and international audience.

The Scottish-Egyptian siblings, who were brought up in Bearsden before moving to Milngavie, gained early attention with their unusual violin and cello version of Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk.

It was the first pop cover they uploaded on YouTube and, Sarah (24) told the BBC, it led to Ronson inviting them to the Abbey Road studios to re-record it for last year’s Brit Awards.

Laura (22) said it allowed them to “get a foot in the door” and open up still more exciting opportunities.

The pair, whose Egyptian parents moved to Scotland before the girls were born, are now among the most successful young musicians to emerge from Milngavie’s Douglas Academy School of Music.

Their album, again recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studios, was created in tandem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and features everything from music by Johann Strauss to Shostakovich.

But their astonishing range of musical interests spans everything frrom Arabic music to traditional Scottish airs - one of their most memorable early pieces was a version of Burns’ “My Love is like a red, Red Rose”.

They started learning music together from a very young age, but have only developed as an “act” in the last couple of years - and with a lot of hard work have earned spectacular success.

The sisters have a number of prestigious gigs in the offing, including a trip to China, but have promised they’ll be performing in Scotland again before long.