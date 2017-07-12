Milngavie’s deluxe gin is judged fourth best in the country

Milngavie firm Hazell & Hazell’s small batch craft Bardowie Gin has bagged a well-deserved bronze award at Scottish Field’s debut Gin Challenge.

In the contest five of the industry’s most respected connoisseurs blind-tasted 60 of Scotland’s finest gins.

Beyond winning bronze in its category the citrusy London Dry style gin was commended on its ‘well developed natural sweetness leading to pink peppercorns, orange peel, angelica, light juniper and pink grapefruit’.

It includes herbs hand picked in owners Mark and Alison Hazell’s garden – which is beside Bardowie Loch.