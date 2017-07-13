Milngavie’s first ever Gin Festival is being held in Finsbay bar and restaurant on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

Their facebook page says, “We are proud to announce Milngavie’s first ever Gin Festival.

“With a plethora of gins from all around the world and a particular focus on some amazing Scottish gins.

“We will have samples, cocktails and industry experts talking about each gin.

“Throughout the event there will be live music and entertainment, talks from gin experts, tasty food and lots of chat from fellow gin lovers!”

The organisers are expecting this event to be popular and they have been developing an outside bar in the lane to accommodate people.

Here are just some of the gins to be sold at the event.

Harris Gin, Eden Mill, Caorunn, Gin Mare, Rock Rose, Botanist, Hendricks, Koval, Hoxton, King Soho, Edinburgh Gin, Stirling Gin, Saffron Gin and Monkey 47.

The bar will operate on a token system and won’t take cash so you will need tokens to get your drinks. Tokens are £5 each with one token paying for a single measure of gin, garnish and a mixer. These tokens can be purchased inside at Finsbay.

This event is strictly over 18’s only (you may be asked for id).

Finsbay is located at 44 Main Street, Milngavie.