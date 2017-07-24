Ministers greenlight new housing plans

Plans to build 57 homes in Milton of Campsie have been given the go-ahead by Scottish Ministers after being rejected by East Dunbartonshire Council.

The Planning Board decided to refuse planning permission for the site off Birdston Road at a meeting on January 24 following 116 objections from local residents.

The application by CALA Management/Ashfield Land is to build 57 homes, with 25 per cent affordable housing, and associated roads and landscaping.

The board refused planning permission on grounds including road safety concerns and the proposal being contrary to the previously adopted Local Plan 2.

The applicant lodged an appeal which has been allowed by the Reporter for the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division and Scottish Ministers subject to a legal agreement being signed.

Planning Board Chair, Councillor Billy Hendry, said: “I am deeply disappointed that the board’s decision to refuse permission has been overturned.

“We received 116 representations from the local community, which demonstrated the strength of feeling against the proposals.

“Concerns from local residents included greenbelt, road and transport, amenity, impact on the setting of a listed building, school capacity, biodiversity, drainage and other issues.

“I am saddened that this decision has failed to back the valid concerns of local residents and the Planning Board.”