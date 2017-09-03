Monday is walk day in Kirkintilloch

A new “Health Walk” is being launched in Kirkintilloch tomorrow, due to popular demand.

The new weekly one hour walk, which starts at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre at 1.30pm, is billed as “a low level, sociable and fun walk to help you become more active while meeting new and friendly people.”

A number of walks are already established each last between 30 minutes and an hour and regularly attract over 150 participants.

Sandy Marshall, chairman of EDLC Trust, said: “It’s exciting to announce the start of a new Health Walk in Kirkintilloch, which aims encourage even more members of our community to get moving.

Earlier this year the WALK project in East Dunbartonshire was chosen by the Scottish charity Paths for All to help host the national launch of the Big Fit Walk campaign in Kirkintilloch.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee, said: The Health Walks are a great way of showing off the wonderful scenery we have in East

Dunbartonshire and introduce people to walking routes and paths they might not know about.

“They are well established in the community and are popular with people wanting to become active as well as recovering from periods of ill health.”

If you want to participate, volunteer or are interested in starting up a health walk, contact Walk Development Officer Andy Lynch on 07919624722 or email Andy.Lynch@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.