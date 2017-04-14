Mosshead pupils gain gear for their garden

Green fingered Mosshead pupils at have been given a helping hand from CALA Homes to mark National Gardening Week (April 10 to 16). ).

As well as gardening tools including spades, trowels, rakes, watering cans and gloves, Mosshead Primary School also received an insect “hotel” and special seeds which encourage wildlife into the school gardens.

Mosshead head teacher Aileen Welsh said: “We are thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening.

“Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage.

“This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”

National Gardening Week was launched six years ago by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and since then has grown into the country’s biggest celebration of gardening. This year’s theme focuses on inspiring new gardeners to get involved in growing plants and flowers.

