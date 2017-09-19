Motorist charged with drink driving at Bishopbriggs

A motorist has been charged in connection with a drink driving offence in Bishopbriggs.
The 68-year-old man was charged by police for allegedly being over the influence around 2.45am at Kirkintilloch Road on Thursday, September 14.
