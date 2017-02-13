Motorists face disruption in Bishopbriggs with road closures

A number of roads and lanes will be closed in Bishopbriggs over a six-week period because of major works by ScottishPower, starting tomorrow (Tuesday, February 14).

The works will take in Kirkintilloch Rd, Brackenbrae Ave and Kenmure Avenue.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, the impact will be:

• Various road & lane closures in place so please look out for signs and follow diversions.

• Northbound lane of Kirkintilloch Rd between Brackenbrae Rd & Kenmure Ave closed from February 14 for approx. 6wks. Temp traffic management in place.

• Kenmure Ave closed between Kirkintilloch Rd & Kenmure Drive, from 27 Feb - 3 March.

• Temp 2way lights between Kenmure Drive & sub-station from 27 Feb - 3 March.

After these major works, Scottish Power will remain in the area for a further 6wks but impact on traffic will be less – cones and barriers in use only.