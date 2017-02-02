MP: Mobile PO service for Torrance ‘not good enough’

Local MP John Nicolson has welcomed the news of a temporary mobile postal service for Torrance – but says the one-hour-a-week service is just not good enough.

Mr Nicolson has been backing campaigners since the Post Office in Torrance closed in June last year after the resignation of its postmaster.

He joined the community council in expressing concern for the welfare of elderly residents and for those with mobility problems.

Now the Post Office has announced a temporary mobile service will be available every Wednesday from 2.45-3.45pm.

Mr Nicolson, who last week tabled a Parliamentary Question on the issue of local post office closures said: “Post Office bosses have now agreed to provide a 90 minute weekly service in Torrance. I’m glad they’ve buckled under pressure. But it’s not good enough.

“Lots of elderly people live in Torrance. They need local services.

“Not everyone drives. Transport links to both Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch are poor and the roadworks for the shared space scheme in Kirkintilloch make the journey especially difficult.”

A Post Office spokesperson said they would continue to seek a permanent solution to the closure of the post office.

He added: “Torrance Post Office closed temporarily in June 2016 following the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

“Post Office services were restored to Torrance on Wednesday, January 18 following the introduction of a temporary Post Office Mobile Outreach vehicle.

“The temporary mobile Post Office will visit the community and provide services every Wednesday between 2.45pm and 3.45pm.

“The new service is operated from outside the previous Post Office branch on Main Street, Torrance, G84 4EL and will offer a wide range of Post Office products and services while we continue to seek a permanent solution for the area.”