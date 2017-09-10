MP welcomes public sector pay rise move

Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald has welcomed a “policy packed programme” announced by the Scottish Government this week.

It includes a public sector pay-rise, ambitious targets on the environment, new commitments to education and childcare and increased investment to support Scottish business.

There will be a new £50 million fund to tackle child poverty and steps will be taken to expand free personal care to those under-65 who require it.

The SNP administration also announced its intention to explore a “citizens’ basic income”, provision of free access to sanitary products in schools, colleges and universities, and a move to ensure gender parity on public boards.

Stuart McDonald said: “This Programme for Government shows the ambition of the Scottish Government, tackling some of the key issues of our day whether that’s the impact of austerity, climate change or supporting our elderly communities.

“By working to support the vulnerable with free personal care for those who need it under 65 we can make a real difference to people’s quality of life.

“Radical policies like a citizens’ basic income are being explored whilst we work to support working families by scrapping the public sector pay-cap.

“We are also bringing Scotland in to line with international standards by raising the age of criminal responsibility to 12 and working to embed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in Scots Law.

“The Scottish Government will also work as far as possible to bring new powers to Scotland in the wake of Brexit and do what it can to mitigate Brexit’s impact on Scotland and its economy.”