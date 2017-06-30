MSP backs new East Dunbartonshire group to help men in crisis

The number of young men committing suicide in Scotland is a “travesty”, Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay has said.

She spoke out after a meeting with Dan Proverb’s new mental health organisation Brothers in Arms, set up in East Dunbartonshire to help men in crisis.

The local MSP is backing the new group and told how there is a gap in meeting the unique help men need to address mental health issues.

Ms Mackay said: “It is a travesty that the biggest killer of men under 45-years-old is suicide. We are in desperate need of groups like Brothers in Arms.

“I heard about its organisers concern that there is a cultural barrier preventing men from seeking help, for various complex reasons.

“Men going through problems need to know that they are not alone and there are people out there who want to help them like those in Brothers in Arms.”

Ms Mackay has also lodged a motion marking the start-up of the mental health organisation.

Find out more about the charity organisation at www.brothersinarmsscotland.co.uk