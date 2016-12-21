MSP Rona Mackay: ‘The people of Strathkelvin and Bearsden deserve further devolution and access to single market’

Powers coming back to the UK after Brexit must be devolved to Scotland, Kirkintilloch’s MSP has said.

Rona Mackay has backed the First Minister’s call against a “Westminster power grab” after Britain leaves the European Union.

On Tuesday, December 20, Nicola Sturgeon announced a raft of measures to “mitigate damage to Scotland” due to Brexit, including bespoke membership of the EU single market and further devolution of former EU powers.

East Dunbartonshire’s MSPs told how the “ball is well and truly in the UK Government’s court”, and emphasised the region’s pro-EU vote in June’s referendum.

Rona Mackay, the MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, added: “The ball is well and truly in the UK Government’s court after the First Minister launched the paper, Scotland’s Place in Europe at Bute House today.

“The people of Strathkelvin and Bearsden deserve these proposals to be listened to by the UK Government. Further devolution and access to the single market only serves to benefit communities from Twechar to Bearsden, and Bishopbriggs to Milton of Campsie.

“The proposals in Scotland’s Place in Europe deal with many of the complexities arising from the Brexit vote – but they also serve to benefit all parts of the UK and the EU. It is going to go far in reducing the negative impacts of a hard departure from Europe.”