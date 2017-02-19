MSP’s praise for heading aid scheme

Green MSP Ross Greer is backing a life-changing hearing aid support service in East Dunbartonshire after visiting a session in Bishopbriggs.

The West of Scotland MSP visited Bishopbriggs Library to speak with local residents taking advantage of Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s monthly Hear to Help drop-in.

Volunteer Allan Stewart, who has been trained by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde audiology department, cleans or re-tubes service users’ NHS hearing aids so that they work more effectively and can adjust them to be more comfortable to wear.

Allan also provides new hearing aid batteries and a range of information about assistive equipment such as amplified phones, TV listeners and vibrating / flashing alarms, which can make everyday life easier for people with hearing loss.

Ross said: “I was delighted to find out about how Allan and the other Hear to Help volunteers are supporting people, especially older people in our communities to ensure their hearing aids continue to work properly without needing to travel to hospital.

“Hear to Help provides a wonderful, friendly service and I urge everyone who needs information or assistance with their NHS hearing aids to pop in to the service’s upcoming drop-in sessions in Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch.”

Lainey McFarlane, Hear to Help coordinator, said: “We thank Ross Greer MSP for visiting our Bishopbriggs drop-in to see how the patient and knowledgeable support provided by our volunteers can help people to persevere with their hearing aids and hear their friends and family more clearly.”

The next drop-in sessions in East Dunbartonshire are in Kirkintilloch Library from 10am till noon on Tuesday, February 21, and Bishopbriggs Library from 10am till noon on Monday, March 8.

For more information, contact Lainey McFarlane by telephone: 0141 341 5345 or email: lainey.mcfarlane@hearingloss.org.uk