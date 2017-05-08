MSP salutes ‘brave’ council candidates

East Dunbartonshire MSP Rona Mackay has congratulated all the new councillors who have been elected.

Ms Mackay said: “The SNP fought a hard campaign and are delighted with the support the electorate has shown us in East Dunbartonshire and across the country.

“Congratulations to all of the new councillors and a big well done to all of those who decided to put themselves forward as candidates for this council election.

“It is a brave act, to stand for office.

“Unfortunately, not all of our candidates were elected, and there were some shocks. But, that is the nature of democracy.

“We must press on and ensure the people of East Dunbartonshire are well served, no matter who forms the administration.”