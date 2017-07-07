MSP slams ‘sleekit conmen’ who rob vulnerable people

Milngavie’s MSP wants to alert local residents to Scams Awareness Month, which aims to inform the public about current threats.

The campaign seeks to address what’s said to be the under-reporting of fraud, as well as the stigma felt by victims, and the unique ways different demographics are targeted. .

Clydebank and Milngavie MSP Gil Paterson (pictured), said: “These scammers are some of the worst people to exist – and I would like to make it clear to any who may see this, you will be caught and feel the full force of the law.

“Scam Awareness Month gives us an opportune moment to discuss the different kind of cons and how they target different sorts of people.

“I am however incredibly disgusted at those sleekit conmen who target innocent elderly people, often stealing thousands of pounds from them.

“This immoral practice does extend to other demographics, however, and I am glad SAM is focusing on how we can all be aware.

“Professional scammers do not just rob people of money but of their dignity, confidence and often their own sense of safety in their own home.

“Much of the time, the scam can cause embarrassment and cause the victim to decide against reporting it.

“This culture needs to change.

“I very much welcome Scam Awareness Month and fully endorse its message, one I will be helping to promote throughout the next four week”.