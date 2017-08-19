MSP urges parents to have their say on childcare changes

MSP Rona Mackay is urging local parents to get involved with a new consultation on early learning and childcare.

East Dunbartonshire Council looking for the views of parents and guardians of children aged under five years, as funded childcare hours will be increasing.

New legislation to be introduced in 2020 will increase funded childcare for children aged three and four from 600 to 1140 hours, and it will also include some two-year-olds.

Rona said: “I very much welcome this consultation by East Dunbartonshire Council for parents to reflect on proposals on how childcare can be run.

“At the end of the day, the parents of young children know best how this service can be delivered and have invaluable experiences and insights to share with the council.

“The new legislation has been put through by the SNP Scottish Government, and will help further ease the financial burden placed upon parents, especially those households with a lower income.”

The consultation paper is now available to complete online at https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/earlyyearsconsultation