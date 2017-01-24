MSP urges Strathkelvin and Bearsden charities to apply for lottery funding

Charities in Strathkelvin and Bearsden are being urged to apply for lottery funding by local MSP Rona Mackay.

The People’s Postcode Lottery is accepting applications from January 23 to February 10 – of up to £20,000 each.

A total of £3 million has been allocated for the first funding round, with the second scheduled for August.

People’s Postcode Trust seeks applications for projects that focus on the prevention of poverty, promotion of human rights, equal rights and conflict resolution for some of society’s most vulnerable groups. Postcode Local Trust supports wildlife, sustainability and volunteering initiatives. Postcode Community Trust focuses on grass-roots sports, arts, recreation and healthy living programmes.

Ms Mackay said: “I hope charities in Strathkelvin and Bearsden can make use of this excellent opportunity for substantial funding across a range of great causes.

“The third sector in this constituency has so many incredible people behind it carrying out life changing work, and I’ve been lucky enough to meet some of them during my first 10 months as an MSP.

“The application process is very simple, and involves organisations submitting an expression of interest form, before they are shortlisted to complete a full application for funding.”

For more information on how local charities can apply please visit the following websites: www.postcodetrust.org.uk, www.postcodelocaltrust.org.uk, www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk.