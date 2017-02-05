MSP welcomes direct-to-teachers pupils grant

Schools in Strathkelvin and Bearsden are gain additional funding of more than £1.5million, in what’s said to be an attempt to close the attainment gap.

Teachers will be in direct control of the Pupil Equity Fund, which was based on the number of pupils in P1 to S3 eligible for free school meals.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay said: “I came into politics to help children, so I am absolutely delighted this extra funding is going to help our most disadvantaged.

“The SNP government has pledged to close the attainment gap so we can give every child in Scotland the best start to life, and policies like this will certainly bring us closer to that goal.

“I very much welcome that the money goes directly to the schools to be spent by teachers, and does not get caught up in the bureaucracy of local government.”