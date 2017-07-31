Muddy fun at the MugStock festival of merriment

Thousands of people enjoyed a fun filled weekend of music and entertainment for all ages at this year’s MugStock Festival at Mugdock Country Park.
Over 150 acts performed at the third annual festival that’s become a popular event with families and music lovers of all ages.
The Supernaturals were the headline act and this year there was wifi, showers and a steam room.
There were also loads of activities for children including storytelling and crafts.
