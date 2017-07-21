Mum’s heartfelt help for young bomb attack victims

A Bishopbriggs mum has been helping to brighten up the lives of children caught up in the Manchester atrocity.

Lorraine Bell helped start up UK charity Hearts, Heroes & Angels (HHA) charity with four fellow mums in England and Exeter, four years ago.

Since then, they have dispatched almost 3,000 specially-made cuddly toys to traumatised and seriously ill youngsters in the country.

Some of the most recent recipients included youngsters injured in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena in May. At least 22 people were killed, many children and 59 injured in the attack at the Ariane Grande concert.

Mum-of-two Lorraine said: “Recently HHA donated personalised bumble bees to children injured in the Manchester bomb attack and angel bears to some of the families of those who perished”.

The worker bee is one of the best known symbols of the city, adopted during the industrial revolution.

Lorraine explained how the charity came to be.

She said: “As a group of mums, we wanted to spread a little happiness and love to babies and children in the UK and in Europe who were born with congenital heart defects or who suffered from life limiting illnesses.

“Originally known as Heart to Heart (UK), we changed to Hearts, Heroes & Angels after including babies and children who had sadly gained their wings too early. All of us donate our spare time and we are all passionate about this charity. My own personal reason was due to having a friend whose child was born with a heart defect and seeing how their daily lives were affected”.

Sponsors are invited to make donations to help fund the teddy bears.

Lorraine said: “HHA recognises that children dealing with illnesses and long hospital stays need a little something in their lives to bring them comfort. The teddy bears from sponsors really can bring a little light into the lives of families”.

She added: “HHA really is an amazing little charity. At the end of the summer term, children graduating from Cleddens EL&CC in Bishopbriggs sponsored a little girl called Olivia from Drumchapel for her heart warrior friend by donating 50p for glitter tattoos at their graduation party”.

To find out more, visit www.heartwarriorfriends.co.uk