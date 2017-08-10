Murder hunt launched after body of man found in flat at Bishopbriggs

Police are treating the death of a 51-year-old man in Bishopbriggs as murder.

Frederick McGettigan, who was known as Ricky, was found dead in a flat in Clelland Avenue, Auchinairn, at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are examining CCTV footage.

Specialist officers and forensics teams remain at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Chief Inspector Bob Frew, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death and a motive for this murder.

“We are in the process of piecing together Ricky’s movements and we know he was last seen on Sunday morning around 10.30am when he visited a friend in Balornock.

“We are now trying to ascertain where he went next and establish the circumstances of what ultimately led to his murder.”

He added: “I am appealing to local residents for any information. Did anyone hear a disturbance, did you see or hear anything that seems a little suspicious?

“Please think back and consider if you have any information which could assist our investigation and help us trace whoever is responsible for this man’s murder.”

East Dunbartonshire local area commander Chief Insp Gerry Corrigan said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Ricky at this time.

“East Dunbartonshire is a very safe place but I understand that members of the public will be concerned by this incident.

“Additional patrols will be undertaken within the area to provide reassurance and I’d ask that anyone with any concerns speaks to these officers.”