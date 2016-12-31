Musician receives BEM in New Year Honours List

A talented Milngavie musician has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Derek Norval (69) from Bearsden, is an organist at St Paul’s Church in Milngavie.

He has been honoured for his services to music in East Dunbartonshire.

Mr Norval continues to serve as choirmaster and organist, initially in a number of churches in Renfrewshire and currently in St Paul’s Church, Milngavie where he has served as a dedicated organist and choirmaster for the last 25 years.

He was also organist and choirmaster for 15 years at Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church, Paisley.

At Paisley, he established the Thomas Coats Memorial Choral Society which has performed an extensive repertoire during its existence.

He also held posts with various adult amateur operatic societies, including the Orpheus Club, Glasgow, and the Paisley Musical and Operatic Society, and has adjudicated at various local festivals.

In 2013 his 50 years’ service as church organist was recognised in St Paul’s Church when he was presented with a Certificate of Long Service signed by the Moderator of the Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

His mastery of the organ is a considerable enrichment to the worship of St Paul’s.

In addition to this the Girls’ Brigade Company had a percussion band which he was happy to tutor. He was also Principal Teacher of Music and then Course Director of the Music School in Douglas Academy in Milngavie for 35 years, retiring in 2014.