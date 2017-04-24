Mystery soap star to be Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games chieftain

It has been announced that this year’s Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games will take place on Saturday, June 10, at West of Scotland Football Club in Milngavie

The Games will be the first offical event of Milngavie Week 2017 and will feature some familiar faces from the television.

Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell, who has been at the Games in previous years, has agreed to an annual ambassadorial role as ‘High Protector of the Spirit of the Games’.

Organiser Alan Oliver explained: “This role will include spreading news of our unique Highland Games throughout the UK and beyond in an attempt to entice more tourists, visitors and locals year on year.

“He will also be tasked with finding the Chieftain of the Highland Games.

“This year he as confirmed that least one major Emmerdale cast member will be our Chieftain for 2017 and he will reveal who the ‘secret chieftain’ will be in the coming weeks.

“As Chairman I believe 2017 is shaping up to one of the biggest and most exciting Highland Games ever.”

The event will include traditional Highland Games events such as wrestling, pipe bands, heavies, arm wrestling and Scottish dancing.

There will also be the Haggis Hurling World Championship, Jellympic Games, Water Wars, fairground rides, live shows and attractions, on-site catering and beverage, as well as exhibitors, trade stalls, and various displays.

In addition, there will be having a covered Family Football Fan Zone to watch the Scotland v England Match at 5pm, immediately after the Games.