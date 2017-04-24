National Museums Scotland launches photography competition

The ScottishPower Foundation and National Museums Scotland have today announced the launch of a new photography competition for primary and secondary school students across Scotland.

Budding photographers (aged 9 to 14) are being asked to submit a single photograph that brings to life their interpretation of the word ‘energy’ – this could be anything from a wind farm, steam from a boiling kettle, or even the gleaming shine of a lightbulb.

Energise aims to encourage young people to think about how energy powers the world around them. Both mobile phone and camera entries are welcome, with entrants being encouraged to showcase their creative flair and artistic photography skills.

The competition is part of Get Energised, a programme run by National Museums Scotland thanks to funding from the ScottishPower Foundation. The initiative aims to encourage more young people to consider pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM). The winner will receive a GoPro camera for their school and their winning shot will be displayed in the Learning Centre at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for a month.

Ten new galleries were unveiled at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh last year, including the ScottishPower Foundation supported Energise gallery. It showcases world-class collections of science and technology such as high voltage transmission equipment from 1923 and a hydrogen powered car.

Ann McKechin, Trustee and Executive Officer at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be working so closely with National Museums Scotland on this exciting new project. We recently invested a significant amount in the highly educational and interactive Energise gallery in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh and ultimately we hope this competition will further encourage more young people to pursue a career in science and technology.”

Sarah Cowie, Learning Officer at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are thrilled that the ScottishPower Foundation has chosen to continue supporting our science and technology activities programme through this photography competition. It presents a wonderful opportunity for school pupils to take a creative approach to science and explore some of the many diverse sources of energy which power our planet.”

The Energise competition opens on Monday, April 24, and will close at 12 noon on Friday, June 2, 2017. To enter, young people (aged 9 to 14) from across Scotland must submit a photograph by email to spfoundation@stripecommunications.com or by post to FAO: Team Foundation, Stripe Communications, 86/3 Commercial Quay, Edinburgh, EH6 6LX.

Terms and condition apply - these will be included along with competition information packs supplied to schools directly and available via online teaching resources. Competition information packs can also be requested from the details above.