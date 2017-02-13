New £4.5m care home in Lennoxtown will create 150 jobs

A new £4.5 million care home opens in Lennoxtown next month, creating up to 150 jobs.

Springboig-based nursing home operator Care Homes (Scotland) is opening the new 95-bed unit, specifically designed to cater for people with dementia.

The Clachan of Campsie development will also house a café, hairdressing salon, cinema and private dining rooms, allowing residents and their relatives to experience a “neighbourhood atmosphere”.

The facility, which will open in 28-bed stages, will be spread over two floors and jobs range from nurses to carers, catering and housekeeping staff.

Care Homes (Scotland) also operates a 70-bed bespoke build nursing home in Springboig and secured a £3.8m loan from Barclays to fund the new development.

Shal Oswal, director at Care Homes Scotland, said: “Following the success of our first nursing home, it was the right time to consider an additional property. Having banked with Barclays and formed a close relationship with the team, it was a natural progression to approach the bank with our new business plans.

“We strive to operate our care homes as a home in every sense of the word. Our clients are supported to achieve independence and encouraged to be involved.”

Jamie Grant, head of business and corporate banking at Barclays, added: “We take pride in supporting ambitious businesses that demonstrate clear plans for growth. We are keen to help even more companies like Care Homes Scotland realise their ambitions and successfully navigate the changing economic landscape.”

Barclays has 20 years’ experience providing specialist support to the sector.