New Bearsden Community Hub will open on Monday

An exciting new facility in Bearsden - the new community hub - is going to open its doors to customers on Monday, March 6.

In the meantime there will be some short term disruptions to services.

Brookwood Library closed on Friday, February 24 and moved to its new home in the community hub.

The £3 million hub, in the former Bearsden Burgh Hall on Drymen Road, will offer a range of services under the same roof for the first time.

Before the hub opens you can access customer services at Roman Road Registration Office until tomorrow (Friday, March 3) to make payments for a number of council services and register birth, deaths and marriages.

There may be some disruption to payments at the kiosks tomorrow (Friday) but from Monday, March 6 you will be able to access customer services and registration services at the new hub.

The library service will resume on Monday, March 6 at the new hub. In the meantime customers can access services at Milngavie or Westerton libraries or at any EDC library.

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie, said: “I understand that this short-term interruption may be inconvenient.

“Customers who were planning on using the payment kiosks on Friday, March 3 should consider either making their payments earlier or making payments at the Post Office.

“Alternatively, please check our website (www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk) for information on alternative ways to pay.

“We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and local people should reap the benefits when the new Community Hub opens.”

The new hub will include the re-provisioning of the library and community archives from Brookwood Library as well as enhancing the current hall facilities through a full refurbishment.

It will bring together council, library, leisure and cultural services in a single building, and offer meeting rooms, social work facilities and new public toilets.