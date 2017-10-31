New boutique impresses TV star Gok Wan

A new independent fashion boutique in Muirhead has caught the eye of celebrity fashion consultant Gok Wan.

The collections of Rosie Martin, the owner of Nelly McCabe Clothing, impressed the TV star so much, she was asked to supply eight different looks for his fashion show in Glasgow.

Rosie said: “It’s all been really exciting.

“Our collections impressed Gok so much he personally went through our Facebook page and noted particular pieces in our collections that he loved and then invited us to come work with him at his fashion event in Glasgow last month.

“Leading up to the event we met with the Gok Wan production team to select and agree the pieces that would be used at the fashion brunch at the Village Hotel”.

After that Rosie helped finalise the eight outfits for the models that graced the catwalk ath the show.

She said: “We had eight models to dress and provide minimum of two looks per model, models were in age range of 20 through to 65 and size UK6 to UK 16

Rosie grew up in Moodiesburn and decided to pursue her passion for fashion after 23 years of working in engineering and railways.

She said: “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and I felt that if I left it any longer I wouldn’t do it. There’s never a right time, so it was quite scary.”

“There was never a right time, so it was quite scary.”

Rosie’s Nelly McCabe business is named after her late grandmother.

The boutique opened in August in the former Airdrie Savings Bank at Cumbernauld Road.

Rosie said: “Our aim is to promote British Ladies wear brands and a handpicked selection of designs from across Italy, France and Spain.