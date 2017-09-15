New era of sport and leisure

A new era for sport and leisure has kicked off in East Dunbartonshire with the opening of Huntershill Sports Hub in Bishopbriggs.

The multi-million pound facility will encourage sporting activity in the community, as well as enhancing facilities for local performance and club-level athletes.

Provost Alan Brown was delighted to officially open Huntershill Sports Hub on Thursday 7 September.

A range of facilities and services are now available. These include a new floodlit, all-weather 3G sports pitch, approved for football and contact rugby.

A sports pavilion building will include 10 changing rooms, multi-use hall and meeting room. There will be three new floodlit, all-weather tennis courts, a six-lane, all-weather athletics track with jump and throws areas and fully-resurfaced, all-weather 3G football pitch.

East Dunbartonshire Council developed the facility in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and a £500,000 investment from sportscotland.

Provost Alan Brown said, “I am delighted to officially open the new Huntershill Sports Hub. It is a fantastic attraction and a great example of what can be delivered, even during such challenging times.

“I’m pleased the council, working with the Trust and a range of partners, has managed to deliver such a great facility.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, added, “This fabulous new facility is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by the Council and Trust, along with sportscotland, Scottish Athletics, Tennis Scotland, local football clubs, athletics groups and rugby clubs.

In addition to support from sportscotland, funding was allocated within the Council’s capital programme.

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive of sportscotland said: “At sportscotland we know that working in partnership and identifying opportunities to join up our thinking and delivery is the best way to maximise resources and deliver a great outcome for sport.

“It is terrific to see the council and leisure trust share that philosophy. We were delighted to invest £500,000 in delivering this fantastic community facility.”.

Ed Parry, managing director of main contractor Robertson, said: “The official opening of Huntershill Sports Hub is a proud moment for our team.”