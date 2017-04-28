New exhibition has it all stitched up

The Auld Kirk Museum, in Kirkintilloch, will be hosting the 40th Anniversary exhibition of work by members of the Strathendrick Embroiderers Guild.

Strathendrick Embroiderers Guild is a branch of the National Embroiderers Guild who meet on the third Tuesday of the month from September-April in the Killearn Church Hall .

The techniques used range from: blackwork, felting, hardanger, goldwork, cross stitch, hand stitching and machine stitching.

The exhibition, called ‘Red Stitch’, runs from May 13-June 15 and will be officially opened by Eveleen Garvie, Chairman of Scottish Region Embroiderers Guild.

Members of the Guild will give demonstrations of Sashko (Japanese) stitches, 3D trees and mini tapestries on Saturdays between 2-4pm on May 27, June 3 and June 10.