New exhibitions at The Lillie Art Gallery

Three very different but equally interesting exhibitions are going to be shown at The Lillie Art Gallery from Saturday, February 11 until March 9.

‘Dunoon Connections’ is an exhibition from a group of four artists with strong connections to Dunoon.

Colm Docherty - Cling Wood II

This is a collaboration between four artists who each studied at Glasgow School of Art at different times and came together through their involvement with Dunoon Burgh Hall.

Colm Docherty, Anoushka Havinden, Jenny Hunter, and Sandi Kiehlmann produce work that expresses four distinct ways of exploring the world in two dimensions.

‘Green Thoughts’ is a selection of garden inspired works from the gallery’s permanent collection.

And Natural Light II is a display of stunning portraits from Scotland’s ‘golden generation’ of literary

Image: Alasdair Gray

writers.

In 1985 Angela Catlin released her debut book Natural Light with an accompanying exhibition at the Edinburgh International Book Festival that subsequently toured Scotland.

The 49 portraits of Scottish authors were heralded not only as spellbinding artistic works, but also as a broader encapsulation of a golden era of Scottish literature.

Thirty years on, Catlin has revisited the theme, featuring those seen in the original book such as Alasdair Gray, Jim Kelman and Liz Lochhead, but also casting light on another generation of literary greats including Ali Smith, A L Kennedy and Alan Warner.

The Lillie Art Gallery is on Station Road, Milngavie.