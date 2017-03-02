New Fairtrade shop in Milngavie is officially open

A new Fairtrade shop and cafe was officially opened by well known BBC broadcaster Sally Magnusson at Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie this Wednesday (March 1).

The iconic Milngavie landmark has been cleaned out and spruced up almost beyond recognition thanks to a band of willing volunteers.

Gavins Mill, Fairtrade shop and cafe.

The new venture will be run by a consortium of Milngavie local fair trade groups, which has serious ambitions for the venue in the long term, including plans to get the water wheel working again and to eventually buy the building.