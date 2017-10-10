New Italian restaurant and deli in Bearsden

A brand new, family-owned Italian restaurant and delicatessen called Amici di Carlo has moved into Bearsden.

It’s being run by renowned Scottish/Italian restaurateur Carlo Andreucetti to provide over-the-counter Italian cooked meats, cheeses, cakes and many other delicacies together with pizzas, salads and fresh Italian coffee to eat in or take away.

Carlo said: “After being away from the restaurant business for some time, my partner and I decided to design a new outlet with good quality, fresh Italian ingredients.

“We came across a former bakers’ retail and café premises near Bearsden Cross in the heart of the community and set about transforming it into an authentic Italian dining experience earlier in 2017.

“The final result combines Italian warmth and hospitality with the very latest catering technology to create a unique venue that has our personality running all the way through it.

“Local residents are already enjoying the unique ambience of Amici di Carlo and are coming in regularly to take advantage of the retail, takeaway and eat-in offerings of the business.”

Robert Campbell of QED, catering equipment specialists, supplied all the building refurbishment, shop-fitting, electrical and plumbing work, including lighting, air conditioning and toilets.