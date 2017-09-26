New Lenzie pub and restaurant recruiting staff

A new pub and restaurant built on the site of a former historic building at Lenzie is looking for staff.

The Old Gatehouse at Woodilee Road is set to open in November.

On its Facebook site, the company say they are looking for full-time and part-time bar and waiting team members, and a chef.

Developers were granted planning permission by East Dunbartonshire Council earlier this year to demolish the former Larkfield Mental Health Resource Centre, despite a protest by local residents to save the historic building, which dated back to 1874.

To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/OldGatehouse/