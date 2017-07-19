New restaurant in Bearsden is getting rave reviews

A new Scottish restaurant in Bearsden called Monadh Kitchen has been getting great reviews since opening just a few weeks ago.

This bistro on New Kirk Road, which replaces Brasserie 19, aims to offer ‘seasonal produce cooked with care and served with heart’.

It has completely new owners, Martin Thliveros and his fiancee Sharlene Harvey, who both have many years previous experience in the catering and hospitality industry.

Martin (34) has been in the industry for 16 years and he has been a chef at some of Scotland’s top hotels including Cameron House, Hotel Du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens and he was the executive chef at Blytheswood Square Hotel.

Sharlene (28) is running the front of house at the new venture - she was previosuly group & event coordinator at Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens.

Martin said: “We are both really excited about this - it’s been my dream to open my own restaurant for a very long time - since I became a chef.

“It was always my end goal to serve the food I want to cook and to give something back to the community.”

The restaurant offers locally sourced Scottish cuisine, made with fresh seasonal ingredients.

Everything is made in-house apart from the bread which is supplied by Honeybee bakery in Milngavie.

Christie the butcher in Bearsden supplies their meat, their vegetables come from Veg Direct which is based in Inchinnan and Wild Taste supplies locally sourced cheese and other produce such as asparagus and beetroots.

From wild venison to West Coast scallops, Scottish produce is prominent throughout the a la carte and market menu.

Customers have left some very good reviews on their facebook page, Jock Brown said: “The wife & I took our 12 Year old daughter for dinner and had a great time. The staff are all very friendly and attentive, without being overbearing.”

Fraser Bisley said: “Excellent service from front of house and superb food from the kitchen! A great addition to Bearsden Cross. It has a great menu with something to please everyone and we were full after our starters and main. Next time we’re going to leave room for dessert.”

Kulraaj Purewal said: “Had a very enjoyable first and not last experience at Monadh Kitchens. The food was amazing,fresh and came beautifully presented. The staff were lovely, very welcoming, accomodating on the ball throughout our meal. Great to have a restaurant like this on our doorstep!”