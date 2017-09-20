Newly transformed Kilmardinny House re-opens

A new era has begun for one of East Dunbartonshire’s most historic buildings after a refurbishment and extension project - which has already been shortlisted for an award.

Kilmardinny House has been rejuvenated by a £2.73m programme of works - delivered by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with the Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and development partner hub West Scotland (hWS) with Clark Contracts.

The original A-listed building has undergone internal refurbishment within the multi-functional rooms and facilities, creating a small studio and a new platform lift - installed to increase accessibility.

A new garden pavilion extension has also been created - connected to the main house - which provides a modern, flexible space able to accommodate exhibitions, conferences and weddings.

Kilmardinny has been shortlisted for Commercial Property of the Year at The Herald Property Awards, with the winner due to be announced on Thursday, September 21.

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown said: “I am delighted the council and Trust have been able to deliver such a significant investment in a major local asset, which will ensure it remains fit for purpose for many years to come.

“I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work to ensure the successful delivery of this project - breathing new life into a much-loved facility.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “Kilmardinny House supports a wide range of arts, culture and leisure services and events. I want to pay tribute to all the regular users and groups for their patience while works were carried out.

“The project - particularly the extension - has transformed Kilmardinny into the area’s newest venue for events, weddings, performances and conferences and represents a significant investment in an iconic building, which will benefit both Bearsden and East Dunbartonshire.”

To book e-mail edlct.bookings@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or call 0141 777 3143.