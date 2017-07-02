Nine cats who need a cat-free home

The Scottish SPCA is seeking new homes for nine cats at their Glasgow centre who have been lucky enough to dodge an outbreak of cat flu.

The snag is that because they have been exposed to it they can only go to homes which do not already have cats.

Scottish SPCA Centre Manager Anna O’Donnell said: “We’re desperate to find them homes as we’re struggling to combat cat flu due to the large number of cats we get in from across Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

“All nine of them have their own wee personalities and we know the perfect home is out there – we just need to make sure people know the perfect cat companion is here waiting for them.”

Anyone who can offer Ralph, Lester, Piper, Smokey, Silva, Franco, Jesse, Luna or Jinky a suitable new home is being asked to contact the SSPCA in Glasgow on 03000 999 999.