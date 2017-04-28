Nominate your council stars who go the extra mile to get the job done

Nominations are being sought for the East Dunbartonshire Council’s 2017 STARs Awards (Special Thanks and Recognition scheme for employees).

Once again there are two categories for the public to nominate a council employee or team for demonstrating that they go the extra mile.

Depute chief executive for education. people and busines Ann Davie said: “All our employees do a great job and our STARs Awards have been designed to recognise outstanding contributions and to celebrate employee success.

“The council has faced a challenging financial climate and continuous transformation agenda for many years and it is ever more important to formally recognise those that go the extra mile in their role.”

Two of the five STARs categories are open to nominations from the public:

n Employee Award - Going the extra mile – internally nominated

n Employee Award - Going the extra mile – externally nominated

n Young Employee of the Year – internally nominated

n Team Award – Going the extra mile – internally nominated

n Team Award – Going the extra mile – externally nominated

Nominations are being sought by Friday, May 26, and the short list will be announced in early June.

Those short-listed in each category, along with those that nominated them, will be invited to the STARs Award 2017 celebration in the new Bearsden Hall on Wednesday, June 28, where the winners will be announced

Full details of the criteria and the nomination form can be found on the council website www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk.