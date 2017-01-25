Now you’re cooking! Masterchef champ Gary drops in to Kirkintilloch nursery school

Things were cooking good for youngsters at a Kirkintilloch nursery school this morning when they got a surprise visit from Masterchef champ Gary Maclean.

Gary, from Robroyston, found his culinary skills tested to the limit by the bunch of discerning 3-5 year-olds at Auchinloch Nursery – tougher than any judge on the hit television cooking show!

Auchinloch nursery youngsters tuck in to Masterchef Gary's haggis, neeps and tatties

But the 15 young food critics were soon won over by his tasty haggis and neep ‘boats’, which he dished up from scratch to celebrate the Rabbie Burns’ birthday. Delicious ‘ice-cream’ made from fresh strawberries and yoghurt also went down a treat.

Afterwards, Gary (45) told the Herald: “Food should be fun and I firmly believe kids should be taught to cook as early as possible.

“Children tend to say they don’t like something that looks a bit different, when what they really mean is they haven’t tried it before.”

Early Years Worker Gill Nelson said: “We are delighted Gary came along today to do this fun, interactive workshop. It’s so important for children to try different things from an early age.”

Gary, a senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College triumphed in the final of Masterchef: The Professionals at the end of December, beating 47 professional chefs over seven weeks of cooking.

Full story and more photos in next week’s Herald.