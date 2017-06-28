Nursery future looking bright after fundraiser

An under threat Bearsden nursery is celebrating after bursting through a crowdfunding appeal target.

Mosshead Pre-School, which is facing crippling rising costs at its Bearsden Ski Club home, landed a generous donation of £1,000 from the Cox Automotive Community Foundation recently.

The Foundation provides grants to community projects which are championed by their staff, and Margaret MacKenzie of the Glasgow office was so impressed by the ‘Forest Nursery’ offered at Mosshead Pre-School that she wanted to help.

She visited the pre-school with the Cox Automotive Community Foundation Chairman, Gerry Whittington, to present the donation of £1,000 to the children, staff and Sheila Mechan from East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture Trust (EDLCT).

The generous donation nearly doubled the amount raised since Jocelyn Govan, whose children attended Mosshead, started a crowdfaunding appeal to raise £2,000. The total now stands at £2,060.

A spokesperson said: “The pre-school would like to thank everyone who donated to the crowdfunding appeal, in particular some very generous grandparents who helped the appeal exceed its target.

“With the received donations and continued interest from both existing and new parents the future of the nursery is looking positive and all involved are hoping that the nursery will be able to continue delivering the unique outdoor learning experience next year and beyond.

“A decision on the future of Mosshead Pre-School will be formalised at the Annual General Meeting.”