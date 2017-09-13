OAPs robbed in their own home

Police have launched an investigation after an elderly couple were robbed in their home in Bearsden on Tuesday (September 12).

The crime happened at around 10.50am.

A 76-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were in their house in Woodvale Avenue when they answered the door to a man wearing a high-vis jacket, claiming to be from the water board.

The man, along with another two men, then forced their way into the property, assaulted the couple and demanded money.

They fled the house with a four figure sum of cash and drove off in a vehicle which was parked nearby.

The first man is described as white, of medium build, mid to late 20s, and was wearing a high-vis long sleeved jacket.

The second man is described as white, of slim build, mid to late 20s, with ginger hair, and was wearing a grey hoodie and black trousers.

The third man is described as white, of skinny build, with short dark hair, and was wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses also reported all three men were wearing distinctive orange protective ‘builders’ gloves.

Detective Constable Gordon Walker from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said: “This was an utterly despicable crime and the elderly couple have been left absolutely traumatised by what happened. Extensive enquiries are underway to trace these cowardly criminals, with officers currently examining CCTV and speaking to local residents.

“From witness accounts so far, we have established that the suspects left the scene in a silver hatchback vehicle. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this vehicle occupied by men matching these descriptions in the area around the time of the incident to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101 and quote incident number 1070 of Tuesday 12th September 2017 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”