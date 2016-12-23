On song for Alzheimer funds

A big Christmas ‘SING aLOUD’ took place recently in Bishopbriggs in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

Following a successful inaugural concert in the town in June, local choir leader Bryan Marshall brought the groups together again for the Christmas event at Colston Wellpark Church.

Almost 100 singers from across Bishopbriggs and beyond came together to sing for an invited audience of family and friends and raised £800 for the charity.

Bryan is now starting a new daytime singing session, which starts on Thursday, January 12 at 1pm in Bishopbriggs Guide Hall.

SING aLOUD are singing for pleasure groups with a focus on making music with others, being with people and keeping active. The group is open to all adults, there is no audition and you don’t need any singing experience. For details visit www.singaloud.co.uk or call 07412 756 750.