One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge due to arrive in Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs

Look out for The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge today (Friday) in Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs!

Latest updates suggest the team should be in Kirkintilloch between 4pm and 4.30pm (times subject to change due to conditions).

Team Rickshaw set off last Thursday from The One Show studio in London and is working its way across the UK in a bid to cross the finish line in Glasgow tomorrow (Friday 17 November) during BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal Show.

You can follow the team’s progress live via https://goo.gl/dTUq7p

The route at this stage is Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch, continuing along the A803, through Torrance roundabout, continuing on the A803 past Strathkelvin Retail Park, through Bishopbriggs, past Stobhill Hospital and onwards into Glasgow. There will be no road closures, but it may impact on traffic.

The team is made up of six riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects - accompanied by The One Show’s Matt Baker. https://goo.gl/dTUq7p